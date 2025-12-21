Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.12.2025 15:15:00

Palantir vs UiPath: Which AI Orchestration Stock Will Outperform in 2026?

This year saw the continued push to make better and better large language models (LLMs), but as artificial intelligence (AI) advances, being able to coordinate and manage the various components in an AI system is becoming even more important. Two companies at the forefront of this burgeoning field, called AI orchestration, are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).Both stocks have performed well in 2025, but it was Palantir leading the charge with a more than 135% gain, as of this writing, compared to more than 25% for UiPath.Let's examine which stock looks poised to outperform next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten