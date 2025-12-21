Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
21.12.2025 15:15:00
Palantir vs UiPath: Which AI Orchestration Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
This year saw the continued push to make better and better large language models (LLMs), but as artificial intelligence (AI) advances, being able to coordinate and manage the various components in an AI system is becoming even more important. Two companies at the forefront of this burgeoning field, called AI orchestration, are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).Both stocks have performed well in 2025, but it was Palantir leading the charge with a more than 135% gain, as of this writing, compared to more than 25% for UiPath.Let's examine which stock looks poised to outperform next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
