Partners Group opens office in Hong Kong

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has expanded its Asian presence with the opening of an office in Hong Kong. This represents Partners Group's seventh office in Asia and brings its total number of offices worldwide to 21.

Kevin Lu, Partner and Chairman of Asia, comments: "We are very pleased to add a Hong Kong office to our regional footprint. As a major economic center and regional hub for the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong has a key role to play for private markets. We have seen a significant increase in investor appetite for private markets in the Greater China Area and look forward to deepening our relationships with clients and investment partners here."

Partners Group has appointed Henry Chui to head the Hong Kong office, in addition to his role as Head of Private Wealth APAC. Henry will manage a dedicated team focusing on the firm's client activities in Hong Kong and the Greater China Area and strengthening its existing network of client and investment partner relationships. A particular priority for the team will be expanding the firm's private wealth client base by adding strategic distribution partners locally for its suite of private markets solutions, including its evergreen funds.

Henry Chui, Head of Private Wealth APAC and Head of the Hong Kong Office, adds: "Individual investors in Asia are increasingly looking to private markets as a means to access the real economy. Having boots on the ground in Hong Kong is important to provide local coverage to our distribution partners in the Greater China Area and complements our coverage across the rest of the region."

Partners Group first established its presence in Asia in 2004 with the opening of its Singapore office, which serves as the firm's regional headquarters. Today, Partners Group employs more than 550 people across the region in its offices in Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Partners Group's Hong Kong office address:

Partners Group (Hong Kong) Private Limited

Suites 21-22, 18F

Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark

15 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong