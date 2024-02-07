|
07.02.2024 22:20:35
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.40 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $921 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $8.03 billion from $7.38 billion last year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.40 Bln. vs. $921 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $8.03 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year.
