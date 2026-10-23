PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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23.10.2026 23:19:10
PepsiCo And Taco Bell Extend Partnership Through 2036
(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) and Taco Bell have renewed their long-running partnership through 2036, extending a relationship that has produced some of the fast-food chain's best-known menu collaborations.
The agreement means Taco Bell will continue serving PepsiCo beverages and products, including Mountain Dew Baja Blast and Doritos Locos Tacos. The partnership will also cover international markets including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Thailand.
The renewal comes a week after Taco Bell sister chain KFC announced plans to switch to Coca-Cola as its U.S. beverage supplier. PepsiCo's relationship with Taco Bell and parent company Yum Brands dates back decades, before Pepsi spun off its restaurant businesses into a separate publicly traded company in 1997.
Despite KFC's U.S. switch, PepsiCo remains a significant partner for Yum Brands and KFC's international operations.
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