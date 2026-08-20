Zug Estate b Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0M6 / ISIN: CH0148052126
|
20.08.2026 06:30:16
Pleasing operating result in first half of 2026
|
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zug Estates can look back on a successful first half of 2026. Property income remained at the previous year’s level, although two reference interest rate cuts in 2025 were passed on to all residential tenants. Revenues in the hotel & catering segment also increased, while profitability improved further.
The demand from institutional investors for properties in central, economically attractive locations remained high in the first half of 2026. This led to a positive revaluation result in the real estate portfolio, though not as pronounced as in the prior-year period.
Net income amounted to CHF 42.9 million, around CHF 21.0 million (32.9%) below the previous year’s figure of CHF 63.9 million. This decrease is attributable to the lower revaluation gain. Adjusted for revaluation and special effects, however, net income rose by CHF 1.3 million (6.6%) from CHF 19.9 million to CHF 21.2 million.
Steady property income and higher revenues from hotel & catering
Hotel & catering income rose from CHF 7.8 million to CHF 8.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of CHF 0.2 million (2.5%). This development is primarily attributable to higher occupancy rates in the accommodation business and continued strong demand in the catering business. Profitability also improved. The gross operating profit margin (GOP margin) increased from 41.2% to 42.3%.
Including a one-off effect of CHF 0.4 million in connection with the final settlement of an insurance claim, operating income increased by CHF 0.4 million (0.9%) overall, from CHF 45.3 million to CHF 45.7 million.
Construction activity and revaluations increase portfolio value
Based on all investment properties, the gain corresponded to 1.3% of the portfolio value. The average real discount rate as at 30 June 2026 was 2.72%, compared with 2.76% as at 31 December 2025.
A total of CHF 21.7 million was invested in the portfolio during the reporting period, compared with CHF 11.9 million in the same period last year. At CHF 18.4 million, the vast majority of investments related to the development of the S43/45 project in Rotkreuz (previous year: CHF 7.3 million).
Solid equity ratio and extension of average residual maturity of loans
The equity ratio fell slightly from 57.1% as at 31 December 2025 to 56.6% as at 30 June 2026 and remains at a very solid level.
Following settlement on 30 June 2026, the portfolio, which consists exclusively of green bonds, was expanded to include a fourth green bond with a volume of CHF 100 million, a coupon of 1.35% and a term of seven years. The average residual term to maturity of interest-bearing debt increased from 3.7 years as at 31 December 2025 to 4.1 years as at 30 June 2026. The average interest rate remained unchanged at 1.6%.
Vacancy rate remains very low despite slight increase
The vacancy rate remains at a very low level, despite a slight increase from 0.7% as at 31 December 2025 to 1.2% as at 30 June 2026. The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) increased from 5.3 years as at 31 December 2025 to 5.9 years due to lease extensions.
Development of the new build project S43/45 progressing according to plan
Two tenants already based at the Suurstoffi site require additional space and have signed leases for a total of around 5’000m2 of office space in the building S43. By acquiring more space, they are reaffirming their commitment to the Suurstoffi site. The space they currently occupy, totalling around 2’400m2, will be re-let following the relocation in 2027.
Together with the lease already signed with XUND for the office and education space in the building S45 and the space let to the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts for student accommodation, this brings the occupancy rate to 70% for office and education space and 100% for student living.
Positive voting result for the Metalli living space
The positive outcome of the vote, following a multi-year planning process involving an urban design competition and extensive public participation procedures, has laid the foundations for the project’s further development. The next step in the ongoing planning of the project is to hold an architectural competition for the high-rise building and the adjacent outdoor spaces.
Positive outlook for 2026
In the hotel & catering segment, we anticipate stable revenues but expect a slightly lower GOP due to a marginally higher cost base.
For the 2026 financial year, we expect net income excluding revaluation and special effects to be slightly higher than in the previous year.
Reporting date: 20 August 2026
Please register for the conference via the following link. We look forward to you joining us. https://zugestates.ch/en/conference-for-analysts-and-media
The detailed Half-Year Report and the presentation are available on our website: https://zugestates.ch/en/downloads
Key dates:
For further information:
About Zug Estates
Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zug Estates Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 12
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 10 10
|E-mail:
|ir@zugestates.ch
|Internet:
|www.zugestates.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0148052126, CH0148052118
|Valor:
|A1J0M6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2386008
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2386008 20-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zug Estates AG (B)
Analysen zu Zug Estates AG (B)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zug Estates AG (B)
|2 140,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX in Rot -- Wall Street tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt derweil zurück. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.