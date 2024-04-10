PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2024



10.04.2024 / 19:23 CET/CEST





Media release

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2024

Baar, 10 April 2024 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company’s third annual General Meeting with a large majority.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group AG (the “Company”), Peter Wilden, welcomed the shareholders at the Company’s third annual General Meeting (“AGM 2024”) that took place at the Chollerhalle, Zug. At the AGM 2024, a total of 25,104,023 shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 75.79% of the issued registered shares of the Company.

All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2025. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden were each individually re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2025.

The shareholders also approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to delete art. 25 para. 3 of the Company’s Articles of Association relating to the aggregate compensation for consulting services to the Company provided by members of the Board of Directors.

Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2024 included, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders also granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee in office in the financial year 2023 for their activities in the financial year 2023. The shareholders approved the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, in each case, for the financial year 2023 as well as the Remuneration Report 2023 and the report on non-financial matters for the financial year 2023, both in separate consultative votes.

The minutes of the AGM 2024 will be available within 15 days on the Company’s website. The next annual General Meeting 2025 will be held on 9 April 2025.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Michael Stäheli

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 05 80

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG with its consolidated subsidiaries (“PolyPeptide”) is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) which specializes in the development and manufacturing of synthetic peptides and oligonucleotides used as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or intermediates in therapeutic products. It also produces a range of generic peptides and peptides used in cosmetics. The Group mainly serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies. By supporting its customers, PolyPeptide contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide provides its offering from pre-clinical through to commercial stages. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Established in 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India.

PolyPeptide’s shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

@PolyPeptide – follow us on LinkedIn

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.