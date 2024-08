Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now

The stock market has fluctuated and reshuffled a lot since the start of last year. A surge in artificial intelligence (AI) has shed light on the vast potential of tech stocks, rallying investors and boosting the Nasdaq Composite by more than 60% since Jan. 1, 2023. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) secured its position as the world's most valuable company by market cap in 2011 and held that spot consistently until this year. The tech giant temporarily lost the top position between January and June of 2024 when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) surpassed Apple , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) briefly achieved a market cap above $3 trillion.However, Apple 's market cap of $3.3 trillion has seen it once again become the world's most valuable company. Yet, Microsoft and Nvidia continue to nip at its heels and could overtake the company for good in the coming years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool