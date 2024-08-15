|
15.08.2024 10:30:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
The stock market has fluctuated and reshuffled a lot since the start of last year. A surge in artificial intelligence (AI) has shed light on the vast potential of tech stocks, rallying investors and boosting the Nasdaq Composite by more than 60% since Jan. 1, 2023. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) secured its position as the world's most valuable company by market cap in 2011 and held that spot consistently until this year. The tech giant temporarily lost the top position between January and June of 2024 when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) surpassed Apple, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) briefly achieved a market cap above $3 trillion.However, Apple's market cap of $3.3 trillion has seen it once again become the world's most valuable company. Yet, Microsoft and Nvidia continue to nip at its heels and could overtake the company for good in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|14 425,00
|2,49%
|Apple Inc.
|205,05
|0,07%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,60
|2,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.