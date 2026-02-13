CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.02.2026 01:45:00

Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than CoreWeave 5 Years From Now

One of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) initial public offerings of the last few years was CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). The company emerged from nowhere as a new cloud infrastructure provider specifically targeting the AI market, growing from nothing to billions of dollars in revenue seemingly overnight.However, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. CoreWeave is burning up tons of cash as it grows, has slim profit margins, and its balance sheet is loaded with debt. For these reasons, I think owning the stock at its current market cap of $50 billion is incredibly risky.Here are two technology-focused stocks that should be larger than CoreWeave five years from now, making them better buys for your portfolio today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten