Prediction: Rigetti Computing Stock Is Going to Sink After Nov. 10

Quantum computers have the potential to outperform traditional computers in data-intensive areas like science and cryptography, because they can use a concept called superposition to simulate several solutions to a given problem at the same time. However, even the most sophisticated quantum computers available today still make too many errors to solve real-world problems.

As one of the industry leaders, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is making strides, but the company is burning through a ton of cash because it's investing aggressively in research and development while bringing in minimal revenue. That isn't a very attractive proposition for investors, which explains why Rigetti stock has plummeted by 80% from its all-time high.

However, the stock continues to trade at a sky-high valuation, which leaves the door open to more potential downside. Rigetti is scheduled to release its operating results for the third quarter of 2026 (ended Sept. 30) after the market closes on Nov. 10, and here's why I predict they could be a negative catalyst for the stock.

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