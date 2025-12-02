AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 04:05:00

Prediction: The Data Center Boom Is Just Starting, Making AMD a Long-Term AI Power Player

Perhaps one of the most overlooked players in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout right now is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). And truthfully, the company is being overshadowed at the moment.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) grabs most of the headlines, and rightfully so, given its size and massive growth. The company is the clear leader in the data center graphics processing unit (GPU) space, with over 90% market share. AMD, meanwhile, is the distant No. 2 player in the GPU market. At the same time, investors have started to get excited about custom AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) for AI workloads. On this front, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has garnered a lot of attention for its highly regarded tensor processing units (TPUs), especially with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in talks to use the Google-made chips. Meanwhile, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which helped Alphabet design its TPUs, is also starting to gain a lot of investor interest as other hyperscalers (owners of large data centers) have begun turning to it to help them design their own custom AI chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten