:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.11.2025 00:30:00
Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Apple by Year-End 2026
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has done well this year, and it currently sports a $4 trillion market cap, making it the second-largest company in the world behind Nvidia ($4.4 trillion). Investors love the company behind the iPhone, iPad, and the entire Apple computing ecosystem that generates over $400 billion in revenue each year. However, if we look at the underlying earnings and growth of the business, it is clear that Apple stock is overvalued versus other "Magnificent Seven" companies. Here's the skinny on why Apple stock will be eclipsed by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), with its $3.64 billion market cap, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), with its $3.53 trillion market cap, by year-end 2026 when it comes to total value.Alphabet -- the parent company behind Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud -- recently set a new bar in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the launch of the Gemini 3 chatbot. Gemini 3 crushes the benchmarks in AI capabilities across language queries, image generation, and deep research. Even though OpenAI's ChatGPT has more users, Gemini is the best chatbot out there today, according to third-party analysts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Apple will need to move on from the Tim Cook gravy train (Financial Times)
|
20.11.25