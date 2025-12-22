|
22.12.2025 12:00:00
Prediction: This AI Cloud Company Could Be the Next Amazon of the 2030s
When most people think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), they think of its sprawling e-commerce business. That shouldn't be surprising, as it's the part that most people interact with weekly (sometimes daily). However, the e-commerce part of Amazon's business isn't what has made it a successful investment in recent years.Its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been a huge reason for its success. However, cloud computing isn't unique to Amazon, and there are several other viable competitors in this space, including one upstart that could be well-positioned to thrive over the next few years. Could this company become the Amazon of the 2030s? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
