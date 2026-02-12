Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
12.02.2026 13:17:00
Prediction: This Will Be Palantir Technologies' Stock Price in 2030
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have shed nearly 34% of their value since hitting a 52-week high in early November. However, the stock roared back into form after the company released its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2, jumping nearly 7% in the next session.It is worth noting that Palantir's expensive valuation has contributed to the drag on the stock in recent months. However, the stellar results it has delivered and the guidance management offered make it clear that there is more to the company than just its lofty valuation.It won't be surprising to see the stock go on a more extended bull run after its Q4 report. In fact, a closer look at how Palantir is capitalizing on the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) software market suggests the stock could deliver healthy gains over the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
