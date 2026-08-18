Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie
WKN: A0B9GA / ISIN: CH0011432447
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18.08.2026 07:14:41
Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2026 -2-
The unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil for the first half year 2026 can be found on the Company's website at https://www.basilea.com/financial-reports.
Raised 2026 financial guidance: increase in total revenue driving 40% increase in operating profit
Basilea provides the following updated guidance for the full year (FY) 2026 versus FY 2025:
FY 2026 FY 2026
updated previous FY 2025
(in CHF million / percent) guidance guidance actuals
-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------
Total revenue 15% increase 10% increase 232.4
-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------
Research & development expenses 20% increase 20% increase 105.9
-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------
Operating profit 40% increase 20% increase 51.5
-- Cresemba and Zevtera-related revenue is now expected to increase to CHF
210 million (versus CHF 200 million previous guidance) with a continued
shift towards higher margin contract revenue, which results in an
expected increase of cash contribution to CHF 180 million from the
commercial business.
-- While maintaining investment levels in R&D as planned, Basilea expects
the operating profit to increase by 40% (versus 20% increase in
previous guidance).
Conference call and webcast
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 4 p.m. (CEST), to discuss the company's financial and operating results and to provide an outlook.
Via audio webcast with presentation
The live audio webcast of the results presentation can be followed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MBFuUNHa. Please note that there is no function to ask questions via webcast. For asking questions, please additionally dial-in via phone (see below).
Via phone
To listen by phone and ask questions, please use the dial-in details below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland, Europe and RoW)
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)
+44 (0) 203 059 58 63 (UK)
Replay
The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ucY6CQS30LbGx2LY06CfKD4AcB1vCTd0MNC_CeDW3jhLIr-wCfihz6GQjx1jVquTXVfc4dY8BVqbxl3cw5Hbej5tEIU4VJ37Uf4OLJld7SYTJobouF0gEA6HuDdIWeUQKkQQR9evVDQHQJU1m_6U-A== (same link as live audio webcast above) shortly after the event and accessible for three months.
Save the date -- Basilea Capital Markets Day on October 28, 2026, in Zurich
The event will provide the audience with a comprehensive update on the company's strategic direction and value drivers and will include presentations from senior management and external experts. Further details on the agenda and registration will follow.
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eUuU6Z1vkV2v5wk__pnIG_OJYc7eWrMJSqPRk1rSpmiuUZZ_QRFdgmTfsAgLwaUNJpRCmPAtMctXwB1t_-MYeg==.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for
Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA), provided partial funding with federal
funds for Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program under contract number
HHSO100201600002C. This funding covered approximately USD 111 million, or
about 75% of the costs for the Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and
acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3
studies, regulatory activities, and non-clinical work. BARDA is also
supporting Basilea's fosmanogepix and BAL2062 programs under OTA number
75A50124C00033, and the ceftibuten-ledaborbactam program under contract
number 75A50123C00050.
2. CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical
Accelerator) funding for this project is provided in part by federal
funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);
Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under agreement
number 75A50122C00028 and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), the UK
Department of Health and Social Care's Global Antimicrobial Resistance
Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Gates Foundation, Germany's Federal
Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Novo Nordisk
Foundation, Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Japan's
Ministry of Health, the European Commission's DG Health Emergency
Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA), and KfW Development Bank.
The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID),
part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in HHS, provides support
in the form of in-kind services through access to a suite of preclinical
services for product development.
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9eaf1f98-fd60-450a-9199-9e12b12bbba5
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 18, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
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