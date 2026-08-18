Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2026 -2

The unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil for the first half year 2026 can be found on the Company's website at https://www.basilea.com/financial-reports.

Raised 2026 financial guidance: increase in total revenue driving 40% increase in operating profit

Basilea provides the following updated guidance for the full year (FY) 2026 versus FY 2025:

FY 2026 FY 2026

updated previous FY 2025

(in CHF million / percent) guidance guidance actuals

-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------

Total revenue 15% increase 10% increase 232.4

-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------

Research & development expenses 20% increase 20% increase 105.9

-------------------------------- -------------- -------------- --------

Operating profit 40% increase 20% increase 51.5

-- Cresemba and Zevtera-related revenue is now expected to increase to CHF

210 million (versus CHF 200 million previous guidance) with a continued

shift towards higher margin contract revenue, which results in an

expected increase of cash contribution to CHF 180 million from the

commercial business.

-- While maintaining investment levels in R&D as planned, Basilea expects

the operating profit to increase by 40% (versus 20% increase in

previous guidance).

Conference call and webcast

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 4 p.m. (CEST), to discuss the company's financial and operating results and to provide an outlook.

Via audio webcast with presentation

The live audio webcast of the results presentation can be followed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MBFuUNHa. Please note that there is no function to ask questions via webcast. For asking questions, please additionally dial-in via phone (see below).

Via phone

To listen by phone and ask questions, please use the dial-in details below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland, Europe and RoW)

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

+44 (0) 203 059 58 63 (UK)

Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ucY6CQS30LbGx2LY06CfKD4AcB1vCTd0MNC_CeDW3jhLIr-wCfihz6GQjx1jVquTXVfc4dY8BVqbxl3cw5Hbej5tEIU4VJ37Uf4OLJld7SYTJobouF0gEA6HuDdIWeUQKkQQR9evVDQHQJU1m_6U-A== (same link as live audio webcast above) shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

Save the date -- Basilea Capital Markets Day on October 28, 2026, in Zurich

The event will provide the audience with a comprehensive update on the company's strategic direction and value drivers and will include presentations from senior management and external experts. Further details on the agenda and registration will follow.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eUuU6Z1vkV2v5wk__pnIG_OJYc7eWrMJSqPRk1rSpmiuUZZ_QRFdgmTfsAgLwaUNJpRCmPAtMctXwB1t_-MYeg==.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for

Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and

Development Authority (BARDA), provided partial funding with federal

funds for Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program under contract number

HHSO100201600002C. This funding covered approximately USD 111 million, or

about 75% of the costs for the Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and

acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3

studies, regulatory activities, and non-clinical work. BARDA is also

supporting Basilea's fosmanogepix and BAL2062 programs under OTA number

75A50124C00033, and the ceftibuten-ledaborbactam program under contract

number 75A50123C00050.

2. CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical

Accelerator) funding for this project is provided in part by federal

funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under agreement

number 75A50122C00028 and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), the UK

Department of Health and Social Care's Global Antimicrobial Resistance

Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Gates Foundation, Germany's Federal

Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Novo Nordisk

Foundation, Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Japan's

Ministry of Health, the European Commission's DG Health Emergency

Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA), and KfW Development Bank.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID),

part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in HHS, provides support

in the form of in-kind services through access to a suite of preclinical

services for product development.

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9eaf1f98-fd60-450a-9199-9e12b12bbba5

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)