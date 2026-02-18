Novartis Aktie

Novartis

WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098

18.02.2026 07:14:43

Press Release: Novartis remibrutinib first -2-

peanuts. Available

from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388 [Last accessed:

February 2026].

10. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05147220. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib

compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-1). Available

from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05147220 [Last accessed:

February 2026].

11. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05156281. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib

compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-2). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05156281 [Last accessed: February

2026].

12. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05976243. A Study to Investigate Efficacy, Safety,

and Tolerability of Remibrutinib Compared With Placebo in Adults With

CINDU Inadequately Controlled by H1-antihistamines. Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05976243 [Last accessed: February

2026].

13. Pozderac I, et al. Chronic inducible urticaria: classification and

prominent features of physical and non-physical types. Acta

Dermatovenerol Alp Pannonica Adriat. 2020;29(3):141--8

14. Zuberbier et al. The international EAACI/GA2LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI

guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of

urticaria. Allergy.2022;77(3):734--66

15. M Kern B, et al. Physician estimation of the prevalence and clinical

impact of chronic urticaria: results of the global, multicenter UCARE

CU-PAPER study, Frontiers in allergy, 2026, volume 6:1732893

16. Munoz M, et al. New insights into chronic inducible urticaria. Current

Allergy and Asthma Reports, 2024 volume 24, 457-469

17. Kolkhir P, et al. Urticaria. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2022;8(61)

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2026 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

