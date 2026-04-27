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27.04.2026 07:14:42

Press Release: Novartis Rhapsido(R) -2-

favorable safety profile and sustained efficacy in chronic spontaneous

urticaria over 52 weeks. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2024; 153: 479-486.

10. Patient. Antihistamines. Last updated 12 October 2022. Available from:

https://patient.info/allergies-blood-immune/allergies/antihistamines

[Last accessed: February 2026].

11. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT03827798. Study of efficacy and safety of

investigational treatments in patients with moderate to severe

hidradenitis suppurativa. Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03827798. [Last accessed: February

2026]

12. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05432388. Study of efficacy, safety and

tolerability of remibrutinib in adult participants with an allergy to

peanuts. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388

[Last accessed: February 2026].

13. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05147220. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib

compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-1). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05147220 [Last accessed: February

2026].

14. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05156281. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib

compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-2). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05156281 [Last accessed: February

2026].

15. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05030311. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety

of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1 antihistamines (REMIX-1). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05030311 [Last accessed February,

2026].

16. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05032157. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety

of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1- antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05032157 [Last accessed February,

2026].

17. Zuberbier T, Abdul Latiff AH, Abuzakouk M, et al. The international

EAACI/GA(2)LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI guideline for the definition,

classification, diagnosis, and management of urticaria. Allergy 2022; 77:

734-766.

18. The World Bank. Population, total. Available from:

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.POP.TOTL [Last accessed: February

2026].

19. AAAAI (American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology). Hives

(urticaria) and angioedema overview. Available from:

https://www.aaaai.org/tools-for-the-public/conditions-library/allergies/hives-(urticaria)-and-angioedema-overview

[Last accessed: February 2026].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41

61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

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