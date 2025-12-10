Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2025

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Zurich, December 10, 2025

Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2025

As of November 30, 2025, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 153.42 (CHF 143.00), representing a change of -0.2% in EUR (+0.4% in CHF) since October 31, 2025.

The flat performance in November resulted from adverse FX movements during the month, which were largely counterbalanced by positive valuation adjustments in the portfolio, including PEH's direct co-investment in an artificial intelligence software provider, as well as in Procuritas VI and Highland Europe V.

The portfolio was cash-flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions amounting to EUR 3.7m vs. EUR 3.0m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Pollen Street III distributing proceeds from the sale of Kingswood UK, a wealth and investment management firm to Mattioli Woods, a leading provider of wealth management services across the UK. In addition, PEH also received a distribution derived from its investment in Shawbrook Bank. This distribution reflects the proceeds received from the partial sale of Shawbrook shares at the time of its Initial Public Offering on the London Stock Exchange.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,444,104 as of November 30, 2025 (October 31, 2025: 2,444,104). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.