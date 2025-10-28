Provident Financial Holdings Aktie
Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Declines, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.68 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.90 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $8.93 million from $8.61 million last year.
Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.68 Mln. vs. $1.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $8.93 Mln vs. $8.61 Mln last year.
