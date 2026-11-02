Aktie
WKN: 852070 / ISIN: US7445731067
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02.11.2026 13:52:48
PSEG Again Maintains FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) again maintains its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.
Further, the company reaffirmed its long-term outlook for compound annual growth for operating earnings of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.
The company also said its financial strength enables it to fund its five-year capital investment plan totaling $24 billion to $28 billion without the need to issue new equity or sell assets and provides the opportunity for consistent and sustainable dividend growth.
In Monday's pre-market trading, PEG is trading on the NYSE at $72.61, down $1.72 or 2.31 percent.
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