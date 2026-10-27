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27.10.2026 20:09:18

Public Storage: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced an increase in full-year guidance as operating fundamentals returned to growth. Higher customer retention and moderating new construction help the real estate investment trust (REIT), a business that owns income-producing real estate, push pricing higher. Three things management said on the call stand out.

New customer demand is firming up as construction slows and customer retention improves. This gives Public Storage leverage to raise rental rates and drive net operating income (NOI), a metric that measures property profitability before corporate expenses and debt costs.

Integrating recent large acquisitions expands the property footprint and sets up expense synergies across operations. Placing these newly-acquired portfolios onto the central digital operating system allows management to optimize unit pricing and unlock long-term cash flow.

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