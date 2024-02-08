PUMA Appoints Julie Legrand to Lead Global Brand Strategy

Sports company PUMA has appointed Julie Legrand (43) as Senior Director Global Brand Strategy. In this position, she will oversee an important part of PUMA’s strategic priority to elevate the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208458394/en/

Sports company PUMA has appointed Julie Legrand (43) as Senior Director Global Brand Strategy. In this position, she will oversee an important part of PUMA’s strategic priority to elevate the brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Julie, who will report directly to PUMA’s Vice President Brand & Marketing Richard Teyssier, has 20 years of experience in marketing and brand management. Most recently, she worked as H&M’s Global Brand Director. She also held senior positions in marketing and brand at Procter & Gamble.

"With Julie, we have found an experienced leader to head up PUMA’s global brand strategy,” said Richard Teyssier. "She will define and execute our strategy to drive higher brand visibility and strengthen the PUMA brand and its perception around the world.”

The appointment of Julie follows the company’s decision taken in June to reorganize its global brand management and marketing operations and relocate them from Boston to PUMA’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

At the start of 2023, PUMA sharpened its strategic priorities and defined brand elevation as one of its three top strategic priorities for the company’s future growth.

"PUMA is one of the most recognized names in the sports industry with a fantastic brand heritage. I am very proud to be in charge of further sharpening the brand’s positioning and preference with consumers,” said Julie Legrand. "I look forward to working with the team in Herzogenaurach to further elevate the PUMA brand.”

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208458394/en/