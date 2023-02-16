PUMA Celebrates 75 Years of History in Sports, Culture and Innovation

Sports company PUMA will turn 75 in 2023 and will celebrate its milestones in sports, culture and innovation with a series of events throughout the year which will elaborate on its mantra ‘Forever Faster’.

From the spikes that helped Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, set his world records and which powered Merlene Ottey, Shericka Jackson, Heike Drechsler and many others to World Championship titles, to the tennis rackets with which a 17-year-old Boris Becker conquered Wimbledon, or the football boots in which legendary players such as Diego Maradona or Pelé scored their many goals: PUMA has forever stood with the world’s most successful athletes.

With innovative designs such as the first football boot with screw-in studs in 1952, the legendary brush spike of 1968, the pioneering RS-Computer Shoe in 1986, the first laceless sports shoe DISC in 1991 or PUMA’s state of the art FASTER+ track and field spikes, in which Karsten Warholm broke the 400m hurdles world record at the Tokyo Olympics, PUMA established a culture of firsts and gave its athletes the tools to be faster and to perform at the top of their game.

But PUMA also had a strong influence on culture beyond sports. Its iconic SUEDE was the shoe of choice for break-dancers and hip-hop artists in the 1980s and PUMA collaborated with legendary designers and artists such as Rihanna, Jil Sander and Alexander McQueen to create daring new products and collections which will forever be linked with the history of design and fashion.

"PUMA’s founder Rudolf Dassler spoke about giving his athletes the agility and performance of a big cat, today we call this attitude being ‘Forever Faster’,” said Adam Petrick Chief Brand Officer at PUMA. "We are extremely proud of our 75 years of history in which we have pushed sports and culture forward and we want to share this amazing story in 2023.”

The first event to mark the 75th anniversary will be held at the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season in Bahrain to celebrate PUMA’s rich history in motorsport.

