PUMA Receives Highest Score for Climate Change Policies and Transparency from CDP

Sports company PUMA has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the annual ‘A List’.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, PUMA is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of 23,000 companies which responded. PUMA made the ‘A List’ for the second year in a row.

"Reducing our CO 2 emissions is a priority for PUMA, both in the supply chain and in our own offices, stores and warehouses,” said Anne Laure Descours Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA. "Being placed on the CDP ‘A List’ is a great recognition of our efforts, but we will not be complacent and continue to sharpen our decarbonization goals.”

PUMA aims to reduce CO 2 emissions along its entire value chain. This includes the sourcing of raw materials, the production of fabrics and finished goods, logistics, the energy supply of PUMA’s warehouses, stores and offices and even its corporate car fleet.

"For signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, disclosing data to CDP is a fundamental requirement, as transparency is essential to the analysis and understanding of climate action and progress,” said Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sector Engagement Lead with UN Climate Change. "We congratulate PUMA on making CDP’s A-List for the second year in a row and thank the company for its continued leadership in this space.”

In 2023, PUMA’s core Tier 1 Suppliers, which produce finished goods, increased their use of renewable energy to 23.1%, while the share of renewable energy among PUMA’s core Tier 2 Suppliers, which make materials, rose to 21.7%. PUMA sources 100% renewable energy, including renewable energy attribute certificates, for its own entities.

Last year, PUMA only shipped 0.3% of its products by air and switched to low-emissions shipping with its logistics partner Maersk. PUMA’s corporate car fleet now consists of 35% zero or low-emission vehicles.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

