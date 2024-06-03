PUMA Reveals Global Partnership With HYROX

Global sports company PUMA, has announced a worldwide partnership with HYROX, the world series of fitness racing. The partnership sees PUMA become the official apparel and footwear partner for all HYROX races from 2024 to 2027.

PUMA has been a local partner to HYROX since the first ever race, held in Hamburg in 2018 with 600 competitors taking part. PUMA’s new worldwide partnership is testament to the global success of HYROX, which has seen more than 175,000 participants compete in over 65 races during the 2023/24 season.

The global partnership will see PUMA develop a full range of HYROX apparel, utilising its innovative Cloudspun technology that features dryCELL moisture-wicking properties. PUMA will also release bespoke HYROX colourways of existing footwear models, including the award-winning Velocity NITRO™ 3, Deviate NITRO™ 3 and Deviate NITRO™ Elite 3 – enhancing HYROX competitor performance during one of the most well-rounded tests of fitness on earth.

Commenting on the announcement, PUMA CEO Arne Freundt said: "Fitness has found a new dimension in HYROX and we are delighted to start the next chapter in the PUMA and HYROX story, bringing the exciting sport of fitness racing to an even broader audience.

PUMA and HYROX have been pioneering the sport for more than six years at a local level, and as the community grows, we will continue to work in collaboration to identify innovative ways to engage consumers and revolutionise the fitness experience for competitors across the globe."

HYROX Founder and CEO, Christian Toetzke, said "This is the natural partnership for HYROX. PUMA has been on this journey with us since the start, and we are delighted that a brand with performance at its heart, across multiple sporting disciplines, will continue to innovate and support us as we build the global sport of fitness racing. We believe this style of training and competition is the optimal solution for the global training community and PUMA will be a fantastic partner to help us continue to spread and amplify that message over the coming years.”

HYROX is an inclusive global fitness race, serving people of all backgrounds and abilities on their fitness journeys to create a healthy lifestyle. A HYROX race consists of eight rounds of a 1km run followed by one functional movement. There are four different race categories to choose from – Team Relay, Doubles, Individual Open and Individual Pro – making it accessible and challenging, no matter what level of fitness or experience.

PUMA will physically activate its global partnership rights at all HYROX events throughout the season until 2027. PUMA will also support key athletes in the HYROX Elite 15 – the top tier of HYROX fitness racing – who will exclusively wear PUMA’s new Deviate NITRO™ 3 running shoe throughout the season.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

HYROX

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world’s training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

