PUMA Signs German Runner Konstanze Klosterhalfen

Sports company PUMA has signed a partnership agreement with German long-distance runner Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who will wear the company’s performance running products starting at the first Diamond League event in Doha on May 5.

At only 26 years old, "KoKo”, as she is known in the track and field community, can already look back on an impressive career. She is the reigning European Champion in the 5,000 meters and has medaled at the World Championships and the European Indoor Championships. She has set several German records ranging from 1,500 meters to 10,000 meters.

Apart from her success on the track, Klosterhalfen has also shown that she can be a serious contender in road races. She won her debut half-marathon race in Valencia last year, setting the third-fastest time ever run by a European woman.

"KoKo is an incredible talent who has proven her speed time and time again,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing Running. "We are very excited that she has chosen PUMA to partner with, both on the track and on the road.”

Following the introduction of a new line of running products that uses PUMA’s NITRO technology, the company built a strong team of middle and long-distance runners, including Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, World and Olympic Champion Emmanuel Korir and Jenny Simpson, one of the most successful runners in US-history.

On the track, Klosterhalfen will compete in PUMA’s new evoSPEED Distance NITRO Elite+ 2 spike, an ultra premium race day shoe which incorporates PUMA’s latest NITRO ELITE midsole for responsive cushioning and a full-length internal carbon plate for exceptional energy return.

For road races, she can choose from PUMA’s latest road running shoes such as the Deviate NITRO Elite 2, which is made with a carbon fiber PWRPLATE that ensures stability and maximum running efficiency combined with the supreme cushioning of PUMA’s NITRO ELITE foam.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

