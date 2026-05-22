Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

IBM Aktie

IBM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851399 / ISIN: US4592001014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 09:16:48

Quantum Computing Stocks Rally After U.S. Announces $2 Billion Funding Plan

(RTTNews) - Shares of quantum computing companies surged Thursday and extended gains in after-hours trading after the U.S. government said it would provide about $2 billion in federal incentives to nine companies to accelerate domestic quantum computing research and manufacturing.

The Department of Commerce said it signed nine letters of intent to provide $2.013 billion in incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to receive $1 billion to establish a quantum foundry subsidiary for superconducting wafers. IBM shares rose 12.43% on Thursday and gained more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries will receive $375 million to build a domestic quantum foundry supporting multiple quantum computing architectures. Its shares climbed 14.92% during the session and added about 5% after hours.

Other recipients include D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) and private firms Atom Computing, PsiQuantum and Quantinuum, which are each set to receive $100 million.

D-Wave shares surged 33.37% on Thursday and rose another 7.58% after hours, while Infleqtion jumped 31.48% and added 9.32% in extended trading.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) will receive up to $100 million. Its shares gained 30.57% on Thursday and rose more than 8% after hours. Startup Diraq is set to receive up to $38 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)

mehr Nachrichten