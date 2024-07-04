R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification



04-Jul-2024 / 09:10 GMT/BST



R.E.A. Holdings plc ( "REA" or the "company")



Emba”), a company wholly owned by the Robinow family and a substantial shareholder in REA. Richard Robinow (a director of REA) has advised the company that, on 1 July 2024, he transferred to his son, Luke Robinow (the President Director of REA's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations), by way of gift, his entire personal holding of ordinary shares in Emba Holdings Limited (“”), a company wholly owned by the Robinow family and a substantial shareholder in REA.



There has been no change to Emba’s holding of 13,022,420 ordinary shares (29.71 per cent) in REA.



