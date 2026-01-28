R.E.A. Holdings plc: Directorate changes

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the “company”)

Directorate changes

Further to the company’s previous announcements, REA is pleased to confirm the following changes to the board of directors with effect from 28 January 2026.

Carol Gysin is stepping down from her current position as group managing director and is succeeded in that position, as an executive director and group managing director, by Luke Robinow.

Luke moved to Indonesia in 2008 to join the company’s principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations (“REA Kaltim”). Initially employed on the REA Kaltim estates, over the 17 years since 2008 Luke has had experience of all aspects of the group’s Indonesian operations and has had overall responsibility for those operations since 2018 when he was appointed president director of REA Kaltim.

With Luke continuing to reside in Indonesia, there remains a requirement for a senior director based in London to oversee the group’s London office and all administrative activities handled by that office. Carol is assuming that role and continues as an executive director of the company on a part time basis.

Concurrently with these changes, in anticipation of three non-executive directors retiring at the company’s forthcoming AGM in June 2026, Grant Lutz has been appointed as a non-executive director of REA.

Grant has been a non-executive director (“commissioner”) of REA Kaltim since April 2025 and has already acquired a good understanding of the group’s operations and gained the confidence of senior managers, local and main board directors, and fellow commissioners. He is a German national residing permanently in Indonesia for over 18 years and fluent in Bahasa Indonesia. He has over 40 years’ experience in the food and agricultural sector in Africa and Asia, beginning his career in South Africa's wheat and corn milling industry before managing a wheat flour milling business in the People's Republic of China. On relocating to Indonesia, Grant served as CEO and then chairman of a prominent flour milling business, PT Bungasari Flour Mills Indonesia. From 2020 to 2025, Grant was also a commissioner of FKS Food Sejatera Tbk PT, a company listed on the Indonesia stock exchange.

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the appointment of each of Luke Robinow and Grant Lutz as directors of REA.

