|
27.09.2024 13:36:13
Regeneron, Sanofi Say Dupixent Approved In China To Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) Friday said the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has approved Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) characterized by raised blood eosinophils.
The approval is based on results from the BOREAS and NOTUS Phase 3 studies, in which Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations and improved lung function, compared to placebo. Improvements in health-related quality of life were also observed.
COPD is the most prevalent chronic respiratory disease in China, and is a priority within the government's Healthy China 2030 public health plan, the company said in a statement.
Dupixent for the treatment of COPD has been approved in more than 30 countries across the world, including the 27 countries in the European Union.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Regeneron Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)