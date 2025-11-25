Relief Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
|
25.11.2025 07:00:05
Relief Therapeutics and NeuroX Unveil Joint Presentation and Financial Outlook Ahead of Anticipated Business Combination
|
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Relief Therapeutics and NeuroX Unveil Joint Presentation and Financial Outlook Ahead of Anticipated Business Combination
GENEVA (Nov. 25, 2025) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced today that, in anticipation of the expected closing of its business combination with NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX) in mid-December 2025, it has published a joint presentation deck.
This deck will be discussed during today's press conference, offering stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the strategic vision and initial financial guidance.
The combined company expects to generate revenues over CHF 40 million in 2027 and to exceed CHF 200 million in 2031. In addition, it anticipates achieving a normative EBITDA margin of approximately 55% by 2028. This financial outlook is based on the expected adoption and scaling of NeuroX's digital neurotherapeutics suite as the organization builds its commercial foundation following the consolidation of the MindMaze assets.
The presentation deck is available for download on Relief's website. The joint press conference will take place today at 3:00 p.m. CET, and the access details remain unchanged: https://mindmaze.zoom.us/j/81345965910; Passcode: 374338.
Participants joining by phone may use Webinar ID 813 4596 5910 and can find international dial-in numbers at https://mindmaze.zoom.us/u/kcYGXs92CP
