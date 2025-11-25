Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Relief Therapeutics and NeuroX Unveil Joint Presentation and Financial Outlook Ahead of Anticipated Business Combination



GENEVA (Nov. 25, 2025) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced today that, in anticipation of the expected closing of its business combination with NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX) in mid-December 2025, it has published a joint presentation deck.

This deck will be discussed during today's press conference, offering stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the strategic vision and initial financial guidance.

The combined company expects to generate revenues over CHF 40 million in 2027 and to exceed CHF 200 million in 2031. In addition, it anticipates achieving a normative EBITDA margin of approximately 55% by 2028. This financial outlook is based on the expected adoption and scaling of NeuroX's digital neurotherapeutics suite as the organization builds its commercial foundation following the consolidation of the MindMaze assets.

The presentation deck is available for download on Relief's website . The joint press conference will take place today at 3:00 p.m. CET, and the access details remain unchanged: https://mindmaze.zoom.us/j/81345965910 ; Passcode: 374338.

Participants joining by phone may use Webinar ID 813 4596 5910 and can find international dial-in numbers at https://mindmaze.zoom.us/u/kcYGXs92CP

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

ABOUT NEUROX

NeuroX is a Swiss-based, commercial-stage company that in 2025 acquired strategic assets of MindMaze Group SA and MindMaze SA (MindMaze), including intellectual property and the MindMaze® brand. MindMaze pioneered first-of-its-kind digital neurotherapeutics that provide disease-modifying motor and cognitive treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders. Built on an advanced brain technology platform integrating software, sensors, and telehealth, NeuroX solutions are deployed globally across clinics and home settings. The company's clinically validated technology has demonstrated significant medico-economic outcomes across conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, and at-risk aging. NeuroX continues to expand its R&D pipeline into adjacent neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease.

