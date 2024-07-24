Result of AGM

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.

Resolution For1 % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. 152,016,931 100.00% 1,302 0.00% 96,738 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. 120,038,416 85.31% 20,666,144 14.69% 11,410,410 3. To elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director. 150,320,804 98.83% 1,783,867 1.17% 10,299 4. To elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director. 151,101,396 99.34% 1,006,771 0.66% 6,803 5. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director. 151,809,611 99.80% 298,784 0.20% 6,576 6. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director. 150,477,722 98.94% 1,609,292 1.06% 27,956 7. To re-elect Martin Davis as a Director. 151,809,917 99.80% 298,478 0.20% 6,576 8. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director. 151,181,239 99.39% 927,155 0.61% 6,576 9. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 150,265,798 98.79% 1,842,596 1.21% 6,576 10. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director. 150,883,851 99.19% 1,224,544 0.81% 6,576 11. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company. 134,039,042 88.12% 18,069,732 11.88% 6,197 12. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor. 134,912,501 88.69% 17,197,067 11.31% 5,403 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 148,122,290 97.38% 3,989,557 2.62% 3,124 14. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 147,222,850 96.82% 4,833,442 3.18% 58,679 15. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 138,098,183 90.82% 13,957,126 9.18% 59,662 16. To authorise the Company to purchase

its own ordinary shares.* 151,231,427 99.43% 861,236 0.57% 22,308 17. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.* 150,841,501 99.17% 1,269,993 0.83% 3,477

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 189,046,450.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. In accordance with Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.60, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will be submitted to Euronext Direct and be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

6. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Chris Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/