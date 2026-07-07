RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
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07.07.2026 14:08:25
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results
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RM plc (RM.)
7 July 2026
RM plc
Notification of Half Year Results
RM plc (“RM”, the “Company”) will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2026 on Tuesday 14 July 2026.
A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company’s Sparklive event page and RM’s website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from:
RM PLC – HY26 Results Announcement | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rmplc.com
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|435419
|EQS News ID:
|2361814
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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