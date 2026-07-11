Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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11.07.2026 07:30:00
Rocket Lab Just Unveiled a Game-Changing New Technology Worth Watching
Reusable rockets are no longer a novelty, but there is still one piece of almost every launch that gets thrown away: the payload fairing, or the protective nose cone that shields the cargo on the way up. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) thinks it has solved that problem, and the solution has an unforgettable name.Image source: Getty Images.On most rockets, the fairing splits into two halves and falls away during ascent, tumbling toward the ocean. Even the companies that recover fairings have to fish them out of the water and refurbish them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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