Ross Stores Aktie
WKN: 870053 / ISIN: US7782961038
|
03.03.2026 22:41:07
Ross Stores Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $645.87 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $586.78 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $6.635 billion from $5.912 billion last year.
Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $645.87 Mln. vs. $586.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.635 Bln vs. $5.912 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.60 To $ 1.67
Fiscal 2026 earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.36.
