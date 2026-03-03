Ross Stores Aktie

Ross Stores für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870053 / ISIN: US7782961038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 22:41:07

Ross Stores Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $645.87 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $586.78 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $6.635 billion from $5.912 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $645.87 Mln. vs. $586.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.635 Bln vs. $5.912 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.60 To $ 1.67

Fiscal 2026 earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.36.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ross Stores Inc.

mehr Nachrichten