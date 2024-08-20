|
20.08.2024 23:56:00
Royal Gold Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 4, 2024.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 38 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
