Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Americas 2023

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, September 19, at 1:40 p.m. MDT (3:40 p.m. EDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be recorded but will not be streamed as a live webinar. A replay will be available for public viewing on-demand from 1:00 p.m. MDT (3:00 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and a link to the replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors / Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests on 181 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 20 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

