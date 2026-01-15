Geberit Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQWG / ISIN: CH0030170408
15.01.2026 07:01:55
Sales growth significantly above market development
Geberit AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The Geberit Group achieved strong sales growth in 2025 despite the continuing challenging environment. The currency-adjusted increase in net sales was 4.8% and thus significantly above market development. In Swiss francs, net sales increased by 2.5% to CHF 3,163 million. In terms of EBITDA margin, Management expects a value slightly below 29.5% for full-year 2025. The financial statements and annual report for 2025 will be released on 12 March 2026.
Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.
Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.
End of Inside Information
2260336 15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
