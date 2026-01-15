Sales growth significantly above market development

The Geberit Group achieved strong sales growth in 2025 despite the continuing challenging environment. The currency-adjusted increase in net sales was 4.8% and thus significantly above market development. In Swiss francs, net sales increased by 2.5% to CHF 3,163 million. In terms of EBITDA margin, Management expects a value slightly below 29.5% for full-year 2025. The financial statements and annual report for 2025 will be released on 12 March 2026.

