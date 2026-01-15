Geberit Aktie

Geberit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQWG / ISIN: CH0030170408

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 07:01:55

Sales growth significantly above market development

Geberit AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Sales growth significantly above market development

15-Jan-2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group achieved strong sales growth in 2025 despite the continuing challenging environment. The currency-adjusted increase in net sales was 4.8% and thus significantly above market development. In Swiss francs, net sales increased by 2.5% to CHF 3,163 million. In terms of EBITDA margin, Management expects a value slightly below 29.5% for full-year 2025. The financial statements and annual report for 2025 will be released on 12 March 2026.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of Inside Information

2260336  15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Geberit AG (N)

mehr Nachrichten