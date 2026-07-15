Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sandoz announces key leadership changes



15-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules



MEDIA RELEASE

Pascal Bouye appointed President, Generics Manufacturing & Supply; Glenn Gerecke takes on new role within Sandoz North America President Keren Haruvi to oversee global M&A activities, in addition to current responsibilities Transformation & Growth Head Simon Goeller appointed Country President, Germany Basel, 15 July 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces several key leadership changes.



Pascal Bouye is appointed President, Generics Manufacturing & Supply, and a member of the Sandoz Executive Committee (SEC). He succeeds Glenn Gerecke, who will step down from the SEC and take on a new role within the company. Both appointments are effective as of 20 August.



Pascal Bouye is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience building and transforming world-class global supply chains in highly regulated parts of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. He previously held senior roles in Danone and Mars, where he led global teams through complex operational transformations and drove continuous improvement. This positions him well to further drive efficiency and scale in the high-volume Sandoz generics business.



Keren Haruvi, President, North America, will assume overall responsibility for global M&A activities at Sandoz, in addition to her current role, effective as of 1 August. She combines strong commercial leadership experience with deep cross-industry expertise in transformational M&A and business development. Before joining Sandoz, she served as Global Head of M&A at Novartis, leading major strategic transactions and portfolio-shaping initiatives.



In a further move, Simon Goeller, currently Global Head, Transformation & Growth (T&G) and a member of the Extended Leadership Team, is appointed Country President, Germany, the second largest Sandoz market worldwide. Thomas Weigold, currently Country President, Germany, will assume a new role as Head, Central Cluster, Europe. Max Juerging, currently Global Head Transformation, Integration & Separation, will lead the T&G team on an ad interim basis during recruitment for Mr. Goeller’s successor. These appointments are also effective as of 1 August.



Sandoz Chief Executive Officer Richard Saynor says: “These appointments reflect both the strength of our leadership pipeline and the continued evolution of Sandoz as an independent company. They position us well to capitalise on an unprecedented wave of loss of exclusivity opportunities, our ‘golden decade’, and the significant potential they create to expand patient access to high-quality, affordable medicines.



“I would like to thank Glenn Gerecke for all his contributions to Sandoz and look forward to continuing to benefit from his leadership in future.”

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure Sandoz reaches one billion patients annually, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 79 279 0285 Craig Marks +44 78 1894 2383 Chris Lewis +49 174 244 9501 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061

End of Inside Information