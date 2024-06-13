Schindler Holding Ltd.: Changes to the Group Executive Committee

As of July 1, 2024, Danilo Calabrò will join the Group Executive Committee and will take over the responsibility for Europe South. He will succeed Julio Arce who has decided to step down from the Group Executive Committee and leave the company for personal reasons. Danilo Calabrò has been working at Schindler since 2008 and held various leadership positions in operations. He has been serving as CEO of Schindler S.p.A., Italy since 2020. He holds a degree in Economics from Bocconi University, Italy.

Effective October 1, 2024, Vikén Martarian will be appointed to the Group Executive Committee, responsible for the Americas. He joined Schindler in 2017 and has held various leadership positions in Sweden and the U.S. He holds a master’s degree of Science in Professional Accounting from Strayer University, Washington D.C., U.S., and an MBA from Hawaii Pacific University, U.S. Paolo Compagna, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and responsible for the Americas, will focus on his role as COO.

Hence, as of October 1, 2024, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members: Silvio Napoli (Chairman and CEO), Paolo Compagna (COO and Deputy CEO), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), Danilo Calabrò (Europe South), Donato Carparelli (CTO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO), Vikén Martarian (Americas), Hugo Martinho (Human Resources), Meinolf Pohle (Europe North), Robert Seakins (Asia Pacific), and Daryoush Ziai (China and Escalators).