El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -W-

Sensirion Aktie

Sensirion ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 07:00:04

Sensirion to showcase sensor innovations at electronica 2026

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion to showcase sensor innovations at electronica 2026

03.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

03.11.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

 

Sensirion to showcase sensor innovations at electronica 2026

Sensirion will exhibit at electronica 2026 in Munich from November 10 to 13. At booth B4.244, visitors can explore how Sensirion’s sensor technologies enable smarter applications across consumer electronics, HVAC, mobility, and medical technology.

The showcase will feature environmental sensors that help air purifiers, thermostats and other devices monitor indoor air quality and adapt to changing conditions. Visitors can also discover Sensirion’s refrigerant leak detection solutions, including the SGD43S-M3-S5 and SGD43S-M3-S7, designed for reliable detection of A2L and A3 refrigerants in modern HVAC and refrigeration systems.

In automotive applications, an exciting demonstrator will illustrate how the SHT4xA humidity sensor can help detect water ingress in safety-critical brake-by-wire systems, supporting enhanced vehicle reliability. Sensirion will also present its expertise in gas sensing through the SBN41, a compact solution for metabolic breath analysis. By measuring oxygen and carbon dioxide in every breath, the sensor enables detailed respiratory gas exchange monitoring and opens new possibilities for portable applications in fitness, performance, and metabolic health.

Together, these technologies demonstrate the versatility of Sensirion’s sensor portfolio, from improving indoor environments and supporting safer systems to enabling new insights through precise measurement. Visitors can explore selected customer devices, experience demonstrations, and discuss their application requirements directly with experts on site.

Sensirion warmly invites customers, partners, and industry professionals to visit booth B4.244 at electronica 2026 and discover how innovative sensing can bring their next ideas to life. See you in Munich!

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.

Additional features:

File: Sensirion_PressRelease_electronica26_Visual

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2425812

 
End of News EQS News Service

2425812  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sensirion Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sensirion Holding AG 90,40 0,78% Sensirion Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX macht Verluste teils wett -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wankelmütig zeigt, holt der deutsche Leitindex einen Teil seiner Verluste auf. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen