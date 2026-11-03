Sensirion Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126
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03.11.2026 07:00:04
Sensirion to showcase sensor innovations at electronica 2026
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Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
03.11.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland
Sensirion to showcase sensor innovations at electronica 2026
Sensirion will exhibit at electronica 2026 in Munich from November 10 to 13. At booth B4.244, visitors can explore how Sensirion’s sensor technologies enable smarter applications across consumer electronics, HVAC, mobility, and medical technology.
The showcase will feature environmental sensors that help air purifiers, thermostats and other devices monitor indoor air quality and adapt to changing conditions. Visitors can also discover Sensirion’s refrigerant leak detection solutions, including the SGD43S-M3-S5 and SGD43S-M3-S7, designed for reliable detection of A2L and A3 refrigerants in modern HVAC and refrigeration systems.
In automotive applications, an exciting demonstrator will illustrate how the SHT4xA humidity sensor can help detect water ingress in safety-critical brake-by-wire systems, supporting enhanced vehicle reliability. Sensirion will also present its expertise in gas sensing through the SBN41, a compact solution for metabolic breath analysis. By measuring oxygen and carbon dioxide in every breath, the sensor enables detailed respiratory gas exchange monitoring and opens new possibilities for portable applications in fitness, performance, and metabolic health.
Together, these technologies demonstrate the versatility of Sensirion’s sensor portfolio, from improving indoor environments and supporting safer systems to enabling new insights through precise measurement. Visitors can explore selected customer devices, experience demonstrations, and discuss their application requirements directly with experts on site.
Sensirion warmly invites customers, partners, and industry professionals to visit booth B4.244 at electronica 2026 and discover how innovative sensing can bring their next ideas to life. See you in Munich!
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.
Additional features:
File: Sensirion_PressRelease_electronica26_Visual
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2425812
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425812 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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