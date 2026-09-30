ServiceNow vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence continues to transform enterprise software, investors are choosing between the steady expansion of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and the explosive growth of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR). This comparison explores which stock is the better buy.

ServiceNow specializes in automating business workflows for massive organizations, whereas Palantir provides deep-data analytics and decision-making platforms. While both are leaders in artificial intelligence, they target different operational needs and trade at very different prices. Understanding their financial health and risk profiles is essential for deciding which to add to your 2026 portfolio.

In its latest annual report, ServiceNow provides an AI platform designed to automate work across IT, HR, and customer service departments for roughly 8,400 customers. The company has a massive footprint among large enterprises, with 86% of the Fortune 500 utilizing its services. It maintains strategic alliances with several prominent tech stocks, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

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