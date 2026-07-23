SFS Aktie

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WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302

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23.07.2026 06:27:35

SFS Delivers Strong Progress in First Half-Year 2026

SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SFS Delivers Strong Progress in First Half-Year 2026

23-Jul-2026 / 06:27 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After the first half of 2026, SFS is on track to meet its targets. With sales of CHF 1,559.3 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%, the Group exceeded growth targets. Through several acquisitions, SFS has successfully capitalized on the opportunity to strategically augment its organic growth.

Media & Newsroom

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48 
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
sfs.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 78 880 49 90
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2370318

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2370318  23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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