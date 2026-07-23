SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SFS Delivers Strong Progress in First Half-Year 2026



23-Jul-2026 / 06:27 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



After the first half of 2026, SFS is on track to meet its targets. With sales of CHF 1,559.3 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%, the Group exceeded growth targets. Through several acquisitions, SFS has successfully capitalized on the opportunity to strategically augment its organic growth. Media & Newsroom To the full media release To the Half-Year Report 2026 Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48

corporate.communications@sfs.com

sfs.com

End of Inside Information