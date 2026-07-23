SFS Aktie
WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302
|
23.07.2026 06:27:35
SFS Delivers Strong Progress in First Half-Year 2026
|
SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
After the first half of 2026, SFS is on track to meet its targets. With sales of CHF 1,559.3 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%, the Group exceeded growth targets. Through several acquisitions, SFS has successfully capitalized on the opportunity to strategically augment its organic growth.
Media & Newsroom
Best regards
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 78 880 49 90
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2370318
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370318 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFS AG
|
09:28
|Verluste in Zürich: SPI zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
06:27
|SFS zeigt starken Fortschritt im ersten Halbjahr 2026 (EQS Group)
|
06:27
|SFS Delivers Strong Progress in First Half-Year 2026 (EQS Group)
|
21.07.26
|SPI-Wert SFS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein SFS-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|SPI-Wert SFS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein SFS-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|SFS Consolidates Its Access to the US Aerospace Market (EQS Group)
|
10.07.26
|SFS vertieft Zugang zu Luftfahrtmarkt in den USA (EQS Group)
|
07.07.26
|SPI-Papier SFS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine SFS-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)