Metro Bank Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479

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02.11.2026 16:00:03

Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights

02-Nov-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

2 November 2026

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64


Shares Admitted to Trading and Total Voting Rights

 

During the period 1 October 2026 to 31 October 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has admitted the following shares to trading, which are fungible with all other ordinary shares of £0.000001 already admitted to trading. The shares below have been admitted under an existing block admission to trading in relation to the Company’s employee share schemes.

Regulated Market

ISIN

Number of shares admitted to trading

Total number of shares admitted to trading

London Stock Exchange

GB00BMX3W479

6,932

673,641,432

 

Therefore, as at 31 October 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,641,432 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.

The above figure of 673,641,432 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1 and PRM 1.6.4.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary     +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

ENDS

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 448319
EQS News ID: 2426794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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