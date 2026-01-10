CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
11.01.2026 00:10:00
Should CoreWeave Investors Worry About Michael Intrator's Latest Move?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of the early success stories of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company offers its customers something in great need these days -- capacity for AI workloads -- and this has led to soaring revenue. The stock also turned heads as, after an initial public offering in March, it climbed more than 300% in about three months.The company has gained an additional nod from investors thanks to the confidence of a key partner: AI chip giant, Nvidia. The tech powerhouse works closely with CoreWeave, offering it quick access to the latest chips, and Nvidia has even invested in CoreWeave, holding a 7% stake.But in recent times, CoreWeave has faced some headwinds. The company predicted delays at a third-party data center would weigh on its fourth-quarter sales performance. Investors have worried about the growing debt levels CoreWeave has relied on to expand its capacity. Finally, all of this has hurt the stock, dragging it down more than 40% since Nov. 1.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
