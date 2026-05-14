Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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14.05.2026 11:05:00
Should Eli Lilly Investors Worry About Its Newest Rival -- From Within?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become the leader in a market marching toward the $100 billion mark. I'm talking about the weight-loss drug market, expected to reach that level early next decade from a value of about $40 billion today. This is thanks to a type of product you might have heard about in recent times: the GLP-1 drug.Lilly is the maker of tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight loss -- though both have been prescribed for the weight loss indication. Doctors and patients love this class of drugs as the products have proven themselves to be safe, effective, and easy to self-administer. All of this has resulted in high demand and enormous revenue growth for Lilly.But this company isn't alone in the space. It faces Novo Nordisk, which recently launched an exciting new product, as well as up-and-coming players that are pushing candidates through clinical trials -- from pharma giant Pfizer to biotech company Viking Therapeutics. And now, more competition may come from somewhere much closer. Should Lilly investors worry about its newest rival -- from within?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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