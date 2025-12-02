Constellation Energy Aktie
Should You Buy Constellation Energy While It's Below $400?
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) recently rose to roughly $410 per share. That is the stock's all-time and 52-week high. The shares have since pulled back, dropping around 10% or so. Is this the time to act, or should investors hold off on buying this uniquely positioned electricity provider?The major story for Constellation Energy is the significant increase in electricity demand expected to unfold over the next couple of decades. Before explaining that demand, however, it is important to understand the demand history. Between 2000 and 2020, electricity demand increased by just 9%. That's not 9% a year, that's 9% over 20 years. It was a very difficult period for electric utilities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
