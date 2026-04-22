Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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22.04.2026 17:30:00
Should You Buy Meta Before April 29?
Most people may know Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) for its social media portfolio -- as the owner of Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, it's part of our daily lives. In fact, more than 3.5 billion people around the world use at least one of these apps daily. Though Meta relies heavily on this business for its billion-dollar revenue, the company also considers another tech specialty area as a major part of its story -- and that's artificial intelligence (AI).Meta has put the spotlight on AI in recent years, pouring billions of dollars into its development, hiring key AI specialists, and even creating a superintelligence lab. This part of the business may not be a major revenue driver today, but Meta is betting on its future potential.Meta stock has climbed more than 200% over the past three years amid the AI boom, but it remains very reasonably priced at 22x forward earnings estimates. Now, should you buy the shares before a potential catalyst on April 29? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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