PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
31.10.2025 15:16:00
Should You Buy PayPal While Wall Street Dismisses It?
To say that Wall Street has dismissed PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) would be an understatement. Even after a recent post-earnings pop, PayPal trades for 75% less than its all-time high, and has a P/E ratio that implies very little growth in the years ahead.However, I have the opposite view. Not only do I think PayPal has a bright future ahead of it, but I believe it could be one of the most undervalued and overlooked opportunities in a mostly expensive stock market. Here's why.If you aren't familiar, PayPal hired former Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) executive Alex Chriss to be its CEO in late 2023, and Chriss proceeded to hire an all-new (and impressive) executive leadership team to help return the company to profitable growth and take the business to the next level.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
