Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
|
14.12.2025 13:18:00
Should You Buy Shares of Intuitive Surgical in December?
There are many aspects of Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) business to appreciate. However, as famous investor Benjamin Graham one said, a good company can be a bad investment if you pay too much for it. After a big rally in Intuitive Surgical's price following third-quarter earnings, is the stock worth buying in December?From a big-picture perspective, Intuitive Surgical makes surgical robots. It was one of the first to market with a robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, and its products are highly respected. At the end of the third quarter of 2025, there were 10,763 of its da Vinci surgical robots operating around the world.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!