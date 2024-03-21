SIG Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

March 21, 2024



SIG announces changes in the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of SIG Group AG (“SIG” or “the Group”), to be held on 23 April 2024, all existing members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a one-year term of office. The Board of Directors also proposes the election of Thomas Dittrich as a new member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Thomas Dittrich, a Swiss and German citizen, has been the Chief Financial Officer of Galderma since 2019. Prior to this, he held various high-level management positions including those of Chief Financial Officer and executive member of the Board of Directors of Shire plc. He joined Shire from Sulzer AG, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and as Chief Executive Officer ad interim.

Andreas Umbach is proposed for re-election as the Chair of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Andreas has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Andreas has served as the Chair since the listing of SIG on the SIX Swiss Exchange in September 2018. During this time his strategic guidance of the Group has been invaluable.

To ensure an orderly transition, the Board of Directors will initiate a search for a new Chair for election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The search will be overseen by the Nomination and Governance Committee.

The invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting is available here. Further details of all Board members and Board Committees can be found in the 2023 Corporate Governance Report.

Investor contact:

Ingrid McMahon

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 1224

Email: Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Media contact:

Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 5238

Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2023, SIG produced 53 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.9 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website.

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog